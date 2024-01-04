Wealth Management Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 925,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 214,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,933. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

