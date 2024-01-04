Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 631,446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,446 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.47. 207,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,909. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

