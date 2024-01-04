Wealth Management Resources Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 3.7% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.69. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.