Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

WBS opened at $49.80 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 137.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

