Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $909,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,301 shares of company stock worth $18,980,565 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

