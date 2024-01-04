Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $102.56 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,107,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,100 in the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.