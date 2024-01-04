Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California First Leasing Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 106,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

WFC stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

