West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $489,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $339.22. 21,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.33 and its 200 day moving average is $369.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.66 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.