Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives Underperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at $5,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

