WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

WRK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 633,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

