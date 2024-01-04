Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.