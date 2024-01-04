Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Cut by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $47,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4 %

WY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,189. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

