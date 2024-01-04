Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 87,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 39,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

