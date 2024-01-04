Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $195.45. 133,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,655. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $209.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.