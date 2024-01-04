Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 256,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 159,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 216,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 104,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.