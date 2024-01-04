Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Peer Perform” Rating for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBLY. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

