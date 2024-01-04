Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $40.56

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.56, but opened at $38.64. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 463,493 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

