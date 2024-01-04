Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 84.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $47.26 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

