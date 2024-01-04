Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $247,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

