Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $271,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 178.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

