Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $159.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

