Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

PM stock opened at $95.42 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

