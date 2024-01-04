Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

