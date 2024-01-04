Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $3,644,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $3,437,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEX opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $621.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 262.72%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

