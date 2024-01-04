Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,204 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.