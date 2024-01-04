Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 4,374 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

