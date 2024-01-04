Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $175.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

