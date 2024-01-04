Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Aspen Aerogels worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

