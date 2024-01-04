Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 250 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.10 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

