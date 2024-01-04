WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 6.5%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 1,286,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,587,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WW International

WW International Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WW International

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 7,694.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in WW International by 20.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.