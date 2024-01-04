Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $68.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 902,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 144,023 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

