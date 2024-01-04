Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 556,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

