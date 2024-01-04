Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.35. 228,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,234,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Xerox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Xerox

Xerox Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.