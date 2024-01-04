Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Get Xylem alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.