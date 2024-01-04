Ycg LLC Acquires 9,933 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ycg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 717,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $153.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

