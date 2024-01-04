Ycg LLC Buys 36,580 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ycg LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $496,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 74.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $11,969,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $165.20. 143,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,411. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

