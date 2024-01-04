Ycg LLC Has $20.92 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ycg LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 1.9% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.5% in the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 229,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 456,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.70. 1,037,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

