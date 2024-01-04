Ycg LLC Has $25.55 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,850 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.4% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

CNI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.76. The company had a trading volume of 239,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $126.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

