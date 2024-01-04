Ycg LLC Has $27.82 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ycg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,556 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $569.38. 738,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.19. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $259.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

