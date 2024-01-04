Ycg LLC Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ycg LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.7% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NKE stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.13. 3,318,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

