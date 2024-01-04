Ycg LLC Has $38.25 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 3.5% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $38,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 197,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 87,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 274,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

