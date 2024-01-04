Ycg LLC Has $45.99 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ycg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 4.2% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $45,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.36. 321,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.82 and its 200-day moving average is $325.25. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

