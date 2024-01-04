Ycg LLC Has $51.72 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ycg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,774 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 4.8% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.13% of Copart worth $51,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Copart by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 632,846 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.4 %

CPRT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 830,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,329. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

