Ycg LLC Purchases 73 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ycg LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 4.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned about 0.12% of MSCI worth $49,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Trading Up 1.5 %

MSCI traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $558.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,608. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.05. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

