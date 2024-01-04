Ycg LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ycg LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 2.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.42. 487,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,158. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.62.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

