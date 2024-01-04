Ycg LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ycg LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 3.2% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $35,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,528,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,094 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.11. 405,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,740. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

