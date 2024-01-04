Ycg LLC Sells 314 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ycg LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $22,978,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Ferrari by 454.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.36.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.07. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $372.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

