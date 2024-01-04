Ycg LLC Sells 404 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ycg LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.0% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 136,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $589.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,566. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $631.07. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

