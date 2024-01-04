Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

