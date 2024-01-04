Zacks Research Comments on Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $29.36 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $459.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.57 and its 200-day moving average is $444.88. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.